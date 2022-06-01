Left Menu

Sexual assault case: Police questions actor Vijay Babu for 9 hours, asks to appear tomorrow

Police on Wednesday, interrogated Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu who reached Kochi, for nine hours in the sexual assault case registered against him.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:18 IST
Sexual assault case: Police questions actor Vijay Babu for 9 hours, asks to appear tomorrow
Malayalam actor Vijay Babu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Police on Wednesday, interrogated Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu who reached Kochi, for nine hours in the sexual assault case registered against him. The interrogation was held at Ernakulam south police station and police also summoned him tomorrow at 9 am for interrogation.

Earlier the Kerala High Court granted him interim pre-arrest bail. The court will hear his anticipatory bail plea tomorrow.

There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

