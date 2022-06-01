Sexual assault case: Police questions actor Vijay Babu for 9 hours, asks to appear tomorrow

Police on Wednesday, interrogated Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu who reached Kochi, for nine hours in the sexual assault case registered against him. The interrogation was held at Ernakulam south police station and police also summoned him tomorrow at 9 am for interrogation.

Earlier the Kerala High Court granted him interim pre-arrest bail. The court will hear his anticipatory bail plea tomorrow.

There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media. (ANI)

