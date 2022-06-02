Biden says we can't take immediate action to bring gas back to $3 a gallon

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday bringing down high gasoline prices will take some time and that he will announce steps on Thursday aimed at reducing prices for Americans in other areas.

"We can't take immediate action that I'm aware of yet to bring down the price of gasoilne. ... But we can compensate by providing for other necessary costs for families by bringing those down," Biden told reporters after an event about the baby formula shortage he is grappling with.

