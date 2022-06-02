Buffalo shooting suspect to face murder, hate crime charges, NY Times reports

The man accused of the racist shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 Black residents dead was charged with a 25-count indictment, including murder charges as hate crimes and domestic terrorism, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron was scheduled to appear in an Erie County court on Thursday afternoon, the newspaper reported, citing the county's district attorney, John Flynn.

