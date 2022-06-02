Left Menu

Gunman kills three in medical center in Oklahoma, police say

Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC News that Tulsa Police received a call about a man with a rifle on the second floor of a building on the medical campus and that "it turned into an active shooter situation". By the time officers arrived on the scene, "they found a few people have been shot.

02-06-2022
A man armed with a rifle opened fire on Wednesday inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing three people, police said, in the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States.

The gunman had also died, police said, but it was not immediately clear how. Officers were still working to clear the St. Francis Hospital campus, and a press briefing was scheduled for 1915 (0015 GMT). Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC News that Tulsa Police received a call about a man with a rifle on the second floor of a building on the medical campus and that "it turned into an active shooter situation".

By the time officers arrived on the scene, "they found a few people have been shot. A couple were dead at that point," Meulenberg said. "We also found who we believed to be the shooter and still believe to be the shooter, because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him," Meulenberg added.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and that it is "closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support." The Tulsa shooting follows two mass shootings in May that shocked Americans and reignited debates about gun control. Last week, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Earlier in May, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

