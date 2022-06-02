Left Menu

Woman raped in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-06-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 09:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the Nagra area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on May 19 and the accused was arrested this morning.

The woman was allegedly raped by Raja Gupta (23) of the same village, SHO, Nagra, Devendra Nath Dubey, said.

The FIR was registered only on Wednesday as the teenager was threatened by the accused not to disclose the incident.

The woman has been sent for medical examination.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

