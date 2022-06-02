Three new judges take oath of office in Delhi HC

Three new judges were administered the oath of office in Delhi High court on Thursday, taking its strength to 47. Delhi High court acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to the three new judges, namely, Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma.

The new appointment takes the number of Judges in the Delhi High court to 47 against a sanctioned strength of 60. Earlier, on 18 May 2022 nine judges had taken the oath of office in the Delhi High court.

Justice Kaurav has been transferred from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High court. Amit Sharma has been appointed as an additional judge of the high court for a period of two years.

The names of Advocate Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma were recommended by the Supreme court collegium for elevation as Judges of the Delhi High court in November 2021. The notification for the appointment of Justice Kuarav was issued on June 1, 2022. While the notifications for appointment were issued on 31 May 2022 by the Central Government. (ANI)

