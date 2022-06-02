Ahmednagar man held for rape-death threat to Maha women's commission chief

One person from Ahmednagar district was arrested for allegedly issuing a rape and death threat to Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, a police official said on Thursday.

The man was held on Wednesday for the threat call made to Chakankar on May 30, a Sinhagad police station official said.

''Based on her brother's complaint, a resident of Bhenda in Ahmednagar, identified as Bhausaheb Narayan Shinde (40), was held,'' Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe of Sinhagad police station said.

