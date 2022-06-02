Left Menu

Ahmednagar man held for rape-death threat to Maha women's commission chief

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:56 IST
Ahmednagar man held for rape-death threat to Maha women's commission chief
One person from Ahmednagar district was arrested for allegedly issuing a rape and death threat to Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, a police official said on Thursday.

The man was held on Wednesday for the threat call made to Chakankar on May 30, a Sinhagad police station official said.

''Based on her brother's complaint, a resident of Bhenda in Ahmednagar, identified as Bhausaheb Narayan Shinde (40), was held,'' Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe of Sinhagad police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

