Man shot at in Pandav Nagar area
A 35-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified persons on early Thursday in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, police said. On early Thursday, Pandav Nagar police station got information from Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital regarding admission of Raj Kumar, a resident of Khhichripur, after receiving gun-shot injury, a senior police officer said. Initial enquiry has revealed that the victim used to work as bike rider with motorcycle taxi aggregator and logistics service provider, police said. Around 12.15 am when he was present near Samaspur at a wine shop in an inebriated condition, as per him, two unknown persons came on a bike and shot him, the officer said. Efforts are being made to nab the culprits, police said.
