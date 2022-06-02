Mcdonald's will have a 15-year option to buy its restaurants in Russia back

McDonald's Corp will have an option to buy its restaurants in Russia back within 15 years, Russia's anti-monopoly service said in a statement on Thursday.

The service approved a deal in which the fast-food company sold the restaurants to one of its local licensees - Alexander Govor, who will rebrand them, ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.

