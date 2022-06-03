Left Menu

China ambassador, New Zealand foreign minister discuss relationship

The meeting had been arranged prior to the release Wednesday of a United States-New Zealand statement that China described as gravely interfering in its internal affairs. "The Minister took the opportunity to restate Aotearoa New Zealand’s concerns regarding the China-Solomon Islands Security Cooperation Agreement and highlighted that discussion of regional security matters was best undertaken through existing regional institutions," it added.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 05:26 IST
China ambassador, New Zealand foreign minister discuss relationship

China's Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said on Friday that he and New Zealand's foreign minister had discussed how the two countries could steer bilateral relations to benefit both sides.

Wang, who started as the Chinese ambassador in New Zealand in January, met with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday. The meeting had been arranged prior to the release Wednesday of a United States-New Zealand statement that China described as gravely interfering in its internal affairs. Wang said in a series of tweets that he had reiterated China's position on the U.S.-New Zealand joint statement and that it was imperative to keep dialogue going.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Thursday that the minister and ambassador also exchanged views on regional matters, particularly the South Pacific, and Mahuta had expressed concern at the challenges faced by the region. "The Minister took the opportunity to restate Aotearoa New Zealand’s concerns regarding the China-Solomon Islands Security Cooperation Agreement and highlighted that discussion of regional security matters was best undertaken through existing regional institutions," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022