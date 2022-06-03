Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 03-06-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 12:34 IST
Tesla Chief Elon Musk (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10% reduction in staff," according to an email sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said: "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."

Tesla was not immediately available for comments.

