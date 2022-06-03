Left Menu

Ukraine's envoy says Turkey among those buying grain stolen by Russia

Updated: 03-06-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:17 IST
Vasyl Bodnar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said on Friday Turkey is among the countries that is buying grain that Russia stole from Ukraine.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar also told reporters he has sought help from Turkish authorities and Interpol investigating who is involved in the shipments of grains transiting Turkish waters.

