Russia says it sees risks from Germany 'remilitarizing'

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:51 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that increased German military spending meant the country was remilitarizing and this would increase security risks.

"We perceive the statement of the German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) as yet another confirmation that Berlin has set a course for an accelerated remilitarisation of the country. How could this end? Alas, this is well known from history," Maria Zakharova said.

