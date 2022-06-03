Left Menu

Centre provides Z category security to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

In view of the situation in Punjab, the Central Government has provided Z category security to Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, said official sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:48 IST
Akal Takht Chief Giani Harpreet Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the situation in Punjab, the Central Government has provided Z category security to Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, said official sources. Singh will be provided security by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Sources said that official orders have been issued in this regard in view of the current situation in Punjab, and added that "Singh had not asked about any security". The Centre took the decision to provide Z category security to Singh as his security was scaled down by the Bhagwant Mann government of Punjab, the sources further said.

A total of six policemen were deployed in Singh's security which was reduced to three. Later, Singh had said that he would also return the remaining three security personnel as he did not want security from the state government and that the youth of Punjab were enough for his safety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

