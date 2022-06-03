Mumbai: Man stabbed to death in Juhu, accused arrested

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a scuffle in Juhu area of Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Ambe Mata chawl in Nehrunagar and the deceased has been identified as Suraj Kanojia, he said.

''Accused Shekhar Nayar (55) was arguing with Kanojia and the latter's mother-in-law, during which he took out a knife and attacked both. Kanojia died and Nayar has been arrested,'' the Juhu police station official said.

