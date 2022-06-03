Left Menu

Delhi HC asks DGCA to take strict action against passengers violating mask norms at airports

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take strict action against passengers violating mask norms in the airports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:15 IST
Delhi HC asks DGCA to take strict action against passengers violating mask norms at airports
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take strict action against passengers violating mask norms in the airports. The court opined the pandemic has not abated and keeps springing its ugly head.

The court also said that all such persons found violating norms should be booked, penalised and placed on the no-fly list. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta directed DGCA to ensure norms are followed and DGCA should take strict action against passengers and others who violate masking and hygiene norms.

The court also noted the submission of counsel for DGCA that it has seriously implemented norms regarding the wearing of masks at airports and in aircraft. The court asked DGCA to file a report in this regard and listed that matter and listed the matter for July 18, 2022.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation initiated by the Delhi High Court on its own motion on not following COVID-19 in the airport by a Single-Judge Bench of Justice C. Hari Shankar last year. The Delhi High Court last had taken suo motu cognisance after noting an alarming situation on March 5th 2021, where people travelling from Kolkata to Delhi on an Air India flight did not wear masks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022