DGCA issues guidelines against using unfair means in examination

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a public notice on Thursday after it has received numerous dubious applications for seeking candidature to appear in the examination conducted for various posts in the Aviation sector. The public notice read that it has been observed that a number of applications are being submitted to the Central Examination Organization of the DGCA, with fabricated/false documents, for obtaining Computer Number and also for seeking candidature to appear in the various examination conducted by the DGCA for issuance of various licenses, ratings and certificates etc.

"It has also been observed in certain cases that, even some fake websites have been created andare functional for ensuring verification of such fake/fabricated/forged documents," it read. This issue involved very serious. nature and is a serious threat to Aviation Safety.

In view of this, all such applicants who are indulging in these unfair practices are hereby warned that a strict action as per applicable provisions will be initiated by the DGCA against such applicants which may even lead to permanent debarment of such candidates from appearing in any examination conducted by DGCA, it reads. It further read that it is also being informed that in addition to the enforcement action initiated by the DGCA, appropriate criminal action may also be initiated in such cases of submission of fabricated/false documents and creation of fake websites to obtain Computer Number and/or for obtaining candidature to appear in the examinations conducted by the DGCA. (ANI)

