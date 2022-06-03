Left Menu

DGCA issues guidelines against using unfair means in examination

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a public notice on Thursday after it has received numerous dubious applications for seeking candidature to appear in the examination conducted for various posts in the Aviation sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:53 IST
DGCA issues guidelines against using unfair means in examination
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a public notice on Thursday after it has received numerous dubious applications for seeking candidature to appear in the examination conducted for various posts in the Aviation sector. The public notice read that it has been observed that a number of applications are being submitted to the Central Examination Organization of the DGCA, with fabricated/false documents, for obtaining Computer Number and also for seeking candidature to appear in the various examination conducted by the DGCA for issuance of various licenses, ratings and certificates etc.

"It has also been observed in certain cases that, even some fake websites have been created andare functional for ensuring verification of such fake/fabricated/forged documents," it read. This issue involved very serious. nature and is a serious threat to Aviation Safety.

In view of this, all such applicants who are indulging in these unfair practices are hereby warned that a strict action as per applicable provisions will be initiated by the DGCA against such applicants which may even lead to permanent debarment of such candidates from appearing in any examination conducted by DGCA, it reads. It further read that it is also being informed that in addition to the enforcement action initiated by the DGCA, appropriate criminal action may also be initiated in such cases of submission of fabricated/false documents and creation of fake websites to obtain Computer Number and/or for obtaining candidature to appear in the examinations conducted by the DGCA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022