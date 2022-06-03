Latur college principal arrested for sheltering absconding murder accused

A college principal in Latur in Maharashtra was arrested on Friday for allegedly helping a murder accused while he was on the run, a police official said.

Ajitsinha Gaherwar (45), the principal of a college in Aurad Shahajani, was held for giving shelter to one Narayan Irbatanwad, who was on the run in a murder case registered with Chakur police station, the official said.

''We have seized an air pistol, shrapnel etc from him and further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)