Russia says it shoots down Ukrainian military plane with weapons
The ministry said Russian missiles also struck an artillery training centre in Ukraine's Sumy region where foreign instructors worked. Another strike destroyed a "foreign mercenaries'" outpost in the Odesa region, it said. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 14:30 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa. The ministry said Russian missiles also struck an artillery training centre in Ukraine's Sumy region where foreign instructors worked. Another strike destroyed a "foreign mercenaries'" outpost in the Odesa region, it said.
Reuters could not independently verify the claims.
