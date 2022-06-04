Left Menu

Woman brutally assaulted by husband, in-laws in UP for not bearing son

Her husband also forced a wooden stick into her private parts, she said.The woman was later abandoned outside the familys house while her husband and in-laws fled, Singh said.The victim alleged that she was harassed regularly by her in-laws over the issue, she said.Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Section 307 attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code against the womans husband and in-laws, the SP said.Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, she said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 04-06-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 14:49 IST
Woman brutally assaulted by husband, in-laws in UP for not bearing son
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was thrashed, brutalised with a wooden stick and left to die in a semi-conscious state here by her husband and in-laws for not bearing a male child, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who has two daughters aged seven and two, has been admitted to a hospital where her condition remains critical, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Sudha Singh said, ''A 31-year-old woman from the Ramnagar Jukha area under Kotwali Police station was attacked by her husband and in-laws. The incident took place on Thursday night.'' ''In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was assaulted by her in-laws for not bearing a son. Her husband also forced a wooden stick into her private parts,'' she said.

The woman was later abandoned outside the family's house while her husband and in-laws fled, Singh said.

The victim alleged that she was harassed regularly by her in-laws over the issue, she said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman's husband and in-laws, the SP said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022