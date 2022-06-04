Left Menu

Lifer out on parole held with firearms in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:12 IST
  Country:
  • India

A man out on parole while serving a life sentence was held allegedly with firearms in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

Mumbra-resident Ayaz Saifi Mansuri (35) was held on a tip off on Thursday from Rabale area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengde said.

''He has revealed he was also involved in a house breaking theft in Daman and was on the run in that case. We seized a revolver and five bullets from him,'' the DCP said.

