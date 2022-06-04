Lifer out on parole held with firearms in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A man out on parole while serving a life sentence was held allegedly with firearms in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.
Mumbra-resident Ayaz Saifi Mansuri (35) was held on a tip off on Thursday from Rabale area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengde said.
''He has revealed he was also involved in a house breaking theft in Daman and was on the run in that case. We seized a revolver and five bullets from him,'' the DCP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navi Mumbai
- Daman
- Saifi Mansuri
Advertisement