Lifer out on parole held with firearms in Navi Mumbai

A man out on parole while serving a life sentence was held allegedly with firearms in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

Mumbra-resident Ayaz Saifi Mansuri (35) was held on a tip off on Thursday from Rabale area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengde said.

''He has revealed he was also involved in a house breaking theft in Daman and was on the run in that case. We seized a revolver and five bullets from him,'' the DCP said.

