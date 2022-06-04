At least six killed in India chemical factory explosion
The accident happened after a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60 kilometres from New Delhi, police spokesman Surendra Singh told Reuters. "Rescue operations are underway," Singh said, adding that the death toll could go up because of a number of people were severely injured. Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.
