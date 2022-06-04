2 killed in road accident on KMP Expressway in Gurugram, a third critical

Two people were killed and a third got seriously wounded after the bike they were riding was hit by a speeding vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, police said on Saturday. The incident happened Friday late night near Kufarpur village when the three were returning back to Karnal on a bike after visiting Jaipur, they said. The two deceased were identified as Aryan, 19, and Gurpreet, 17, both residents of Chamgarh village in Karnal. Ankit, 19, the third friend, is under treatment. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons at Bilaspur Police Station. The incident took place around 11.30 pm on the highway killing the two men on the spot who were declared brought dead at the hospital, police said. The speeding driver managed to flee with his vehicle.

Police are reviewing footage from the CCTVs installed on the KMP to identify the vehicle. They said the three victims were school dropouts and were good friends.

“A case has been registered and the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the relatives after post mortem today. Efforts are on to identify the unknown vehicle,” said Ajay Malik, SHO, Bilaspur Police Station, said.

