Left Menu

MP: Two civic employees caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Shahdol

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:49 IST
MP: Two civic employees caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Shahdol
  • Country:
  • India

Two civic employees were caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for clearing his bill in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday, an official said.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) caught office assistant Deepak Chaturvedi and assistant revenue inspector Harish Namdeo of Beohari Nagar Parishad while accepting the bribe amount, inspector Pramendra Kumar of the SPE said.

According to the complainant, the administration had not cleared payment of Rs 12 lakh for some construction work he had carried out since 2017, and the two accused employees were demanding Rs 50,000 to clear the same, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further legal steps are being taken, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022