BRIEF-Abbott Restarts Production Of Specialty Formulas At Its Michigan Plant

Abbott Laboratories: * ABBOTT RESTARTS PRODUCTION OF SPECIALTY FORMULAS AT ITS MICHIGAN PLANT

* IS RESTARTING INFANT FORMULA PRODUCTION AT ITS STURGIS, MICH. FACILITY TODAY AFTER MEETING INITIAL REQUIREMENTS AGREED TO WITH U.S. FDA * STARTING PRODUCTION OF ELECARE,OTHER SPECIALTY & METABOLIC FORMULAS, WITH INITIAL ELECARE PRODUCT RELEASE TO CONSUMERS BEGINNING ON/ABOUT JUNE 20 Source text for Eikon: https://abbo.tt/38TRuQM Further company coverage:

