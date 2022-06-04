42 kg poppy, 10 kg ganja seized in Jammu, 4 arrested

Four people have been arrested with 42 kg of poppy and 10 kg of ganja from two different areas of Jammu, police officials said on Saturday.

Two suspects coming from Srinagar in a vehicle were intercepted at Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of the Jammu city, they said.

On searching them, four bags containing around 42 kg of poppy were found. The accused, Yora and Kulwinder, natives of Punjab were arrested, officials said. In the Rajiv Nagar area, a special police team rounded up Dharvinder Kumar of Bihar and Raj Kumar of Chattisgarh and seized 10 kg of ganja from them, police said, adding the duo have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)