MCD holds public interaction programme in Keshavpuram Zone

Residents of two wards under Keshavpuram Zone of the MCD on Saturday complained to civic authorities about poor upkeep of parks, encroachment and menace of stray dogs and cattle.

They raised the issue during a public interaction programme -- 'Samvad se Samadhan, Nigam Aapke Dwar' -- held under the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that was launched on Friday.

MCD on Saturday held a public interaction programme in its Keshavpuram Zone to resolve grievances of citizens in a ''timely and effective manner''.

During the interaction programme, zonal Deputy Commissioner Naveen Aggarwal and other senior officials were also present. Residents mostly complained about upkeep of parks, menace of stray dogs and cattle, encroachment and poor maintenance of footpaths, the MCD said in a statement.

Aggarwal said under the initiative, a programme was held on Saturday in two wards of Keshavpuram Zone -- Pitampura and Keshavpuram.

Aggarwal said a Whatsapp complaint number 9310711685 was also formally launched for Keshavpuram Zone to receive complaints relating to municipal works.

Nodal officers for each ward have been appointed in the zone for redressal of complaints at a local level. ''For receiving or resolving complaints, nodal officers have created a Whatsapp group at the ward level having all field level officials as well as RWAs & MTAs in the group,'' the statement said.

''Such interaction with the public is also a signal to the field-level functionaries to act promptly and effectively on the complaints received from the residents of the area,'' he said.

After receiving a ''large number of complaints'' from the general public and civic employees, authorities at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had decided that a daily 'Jan Sunwai' will be held at its headquarters and the zonal offices to address grievances, officials had said on Friday.

The MCD had launched the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign on Friday and said, this effort will prove to be a ''milestone in the dissemination of civic services''.

According to an official order dated June 3, Additional Commissioner (HQ), MCD, shall hold public hearings on all working days at the Civic Center, headquarters of the MCD, from noon to 1 pm.

Similarly, zonal deputy commissioners shall also hold public hearings on all working days from noon to 1 pm at their respective zonal offices, it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena tweeted on Saturday: ''Addl.& Zonal Dy. Commissioners of #MCD have been instructed to be in field before office starts to inspect & ensure work & be present in office between 12-1 PM to meet people & redress their problems. I appeal to people of Delhi to utilise this interface & help MCD serve better. #JanSunwai''. PTI KND SRY

