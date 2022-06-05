Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces - regional governor

Control of Ukraine's city of Sievierodonetsk is split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Serhiy Gaidai, governor or the Luhansk region where the eastern city is located, said on Sunday. "It had been a difficult situation, the Russians controlled 70% of the city, but over the past two days they have been pushed back," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

"The city is now, more or less, divided in half." Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai's claims.

