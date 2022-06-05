Left Menu

Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces - regional governor

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 12:15 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Control of Ukraine's city of Sievierodonetsk is split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Serhiy Gaidai, governor or the Luhansk region where the eastern city is located, said on Sunday. "It had been a difficult situation, the Russians controlled 70% of the city, but over the past two days they have been pushed back," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

"The city is now, more or less, divided in half." Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai's claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

