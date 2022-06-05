Village in Shahjahanpur mourns its dead after Hapur factory blast

Ever since the factory blast in Hapur claimed at least 12 lives and left 21 injured, Bhanderi village in Shahjahanpur district is drowned in a squall of grief.

Most of the deceased in the factory incident on Saturday are said to be residents of this village, located 280 km from Hapur.

Dharmendra Singh Kushwaha, the representative of the village head, said around 40 people from the village were employed in the factory.

''At least 10 people from our village have been killed in the accident. Around eight others are hospitalised,'' he said.

''Around 20 of the workers had recently come to their homes for Eid celebrations. Some of them are among those killed or injured in the blast,'' he said.

Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur S Anand told PTI on Sunday they have information that eight of the deceased were from Bhanderi village.

''We are in touch with the police administration in Hapur to get details about others who were killed or injured in the accident,'' said the SP.

The explosion had taken place at Ruhi Industries in the Dhaulana area Some villagers claimed that the family members of the victims, who reached Hapur after hearing about the incident, were not being allowed to see them.

A resident Akhtar Ali said that the workers were living in shanties in Hapur.

''The family members of those killed or injured in the accident who have gone to Hapur are facing a lot of trouble in getting information about their loved ones,'' said Ali.

Another villager Rakesh said that his son also works at the same factory in Hapur. Rakesh said he fears the worst as he has not heard from his son after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)