Lebanon says Israel creates crisis in disputed waters
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-06-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 17:11 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday that Israel was creating a new crisis by encroaching on Lebanese resources in disputed waters where both states hope to develop offshore energy resources.
"The Israeli enemy's attempts to create a new crisis, by encroaching on Lebanon's maritime wealth, and imposing a fait accompli in a disputed area in which Lebanon adheres to its rights, is extremely dangerous," Mikati said in a statement.
