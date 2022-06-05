Rajasthan: Bundi police moves court against provocative remarks

The Bundi police on Sunday said they have moved a local court to act after a local Muslim leader is seen on a video threatening to cut the tongue of anyone who insults Prophet Muhammad. The man claimed to a local mufti is heard threatening that Muslims will ''gouge the eyes'' and to ''pull out the tongues'' of those who disrespect the Prophet, reacting to the remarks allegedly made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma in a TV debate.

Police tweeted on Sunday that they moved an application before a local court under Section 108 of the CrPC, under which a security is sought for good behaviour from persons disseminating seditious matters.

The Muslim leader had made the remarks on Friday during a protest before submitting a memorandum to the district collector against the BJP leader.

Sharma was on Sunday suspended from the party and BJP‘s Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal expelled after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad as the party sought to defuse the row over the issue. RDK RDK

