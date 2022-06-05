Left Menu

Ghaziabad cop suspended for 'dereliction of duty'

Confirming the development Circle Officer City Alok Dubey said that SHO Saurabh Vikram Singh had gone absent on June 1 without informing his seniors even as a case of probable suicide had just been reported at his station. Dubey, after investigating the matter, submitted a report to the SSP, based on which he suspended the SHO Saturday night.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Station House Officer in Ghaziabad has been suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G allegedly for going absent from duty without investigating a case he was supposed to be in charge of. Confirming the development Circle Officer City Alok Dubey said that SHO Saurabh Vikram Singh had gone absent on June 1 without informing his seniors even as a case of probable suicide had just been reported at his station. ''A girl had consumed poison on the night of May 31, and she was admitted to a private hospital. The next morning, police received a complaint from her father at Sihani Gate Police Station. The SHO of the area, Saurabh Vikram Singh, without fulfilling his duty went on leave later in the day,'' Dubey said. The SHO didn't inform senior officials of his plans, he said.

On June 2, the Director General of Police (DGP) took cognisance of the matter, following which an FIR was lodged. Dubey, after investigating the matter, submitted a report to the SSP, based on which he suspended the SHO Saturday night.

