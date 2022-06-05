Left Menu

Mumbai: Man, woman hang selves in Malad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 23:07 IST
Mumbai: Man, woman hang selves in Malad
  • Country:
  • India

A man working as a driver and a woman allegedly committed suicide in Malad suburb of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Ranjeet Singh Yadav (33) had come to Mumbai recently from Uttar Pradesh along with Guddi Devi Harjan (35) and were living in Shivgami Nagar, he said.

''Since Yadav was not picking up calls of his employer, the latter came to check and found that the two had hanged themselves. Further probe is underway,'' the Malad police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
3
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022