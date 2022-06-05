Mumbai: Man, woman hang selves in Malad
A man working as a driver and a woman allegedly committed suicide in Malad suburb of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.
Ranjeet Singh Yadav (33) had come to Mumbai recently from Uttar Pradesh along with Guddi Devi Harjan (35) and were living in Shivgami Nagar, he said.
''Since Yadav was not picking up calls of his employer, the latter came to check and found that the two had hanged themselves. Further probe is underway,'' the Malad police station official added.
