ED conducts raids against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 08:27 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids against arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain as part of a money-laundering investigation being conducted against him, officials said.
The raids, including that at the residential premises of Jain in Delhi and certain other locations, are being conducted as part of a ''follow up'' in the case, they said.
Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he is under Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9.
