Left Menu

Minor gang-raped in UP's Firozabad, 1 held

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 11:51 IST
Minor gang-raped in UP's Firozabad, 1 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

The accused, who were from the same locality as the victim, took her to a room on Saturday and allegedly raped her, Circle officer (city) Abhishek Srivastava said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding one of the accused has been detained.

Efforts are on to nab the other two accused, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022