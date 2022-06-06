Left Menu

China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations

China's defence ministry said on Monday Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering the Asian country's national security. The ministry said it opposes Canada's provocative actions. Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and have made 'solemn representations' via diplomatic channels.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 12:33 IST
China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China's defence ministry said on Monday Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering the Asian country's national security. The ministry said it opposes Canada's provocative actions.

Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and have made 'solemn representations' via diplomatic channels. Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022