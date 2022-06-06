Left Menu

SDGs will succeed because India will succeed: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday emphasised on Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) and said SDGs will succeed because India will succeed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:12 IST
SDGs will succeed because India will succeed: Union Minister Hardeep Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday emphasised on Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) and said SDGs will succeed because India will succeed. Puri launched a teaching program and a half-day workshop for capacity building among climate leaders in Indian cities.

Puri, launching the learning program and a half-day workshop to build capacities among climate leaders in Indian cities, said, "It is most appropriate and fitting that we are launching the (LCCM) program today immediately after the celebration of World Environment Day yesterday. This program is another initiative in a long line of government interventions to not only combat climate change but also to build a new path of sustainable development that fulfils our economic conditions." "I was India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and stated that SDGs will succeed because India will succeed," he added.

In conjunction with the World Environment Day observed on June 5, the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and World Resources Institute (WRI) India jointly announced 'Leaders in Climate Change Management (LCCM), an exercise-based education. The program aims to build capacity among urban professionals to lead climate action across all regions and geographies in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022