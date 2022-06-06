Mexican president says won't attend U.S.-hosted Americas Summit
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:58 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not be attending the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, because not all countries from the region were invited.
Lopez Obrador said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend in his place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement