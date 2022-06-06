Left Menu

Mexican president says won't attend U.S.-hosted Americas Summit

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:58 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not be attending the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, because not all countries from the region were invited.

Lopez Obrador said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend in his place.

