Anticipatory bail for BJP leaders accused of unlawful assembly after party worker's death

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Union minister Subhas Sarkar, BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and other party leaders in connection with a case of unlawful assembly in the aftermath of the death of BJP youth wing worker Arjun Chowrasia at Chitpur in north Kolkata.

Chowrasia was found hanging at an abandoned railway quarters at Kashipur on May 6 morning, leading to angry protests by BJP workers and subsequent visit to the place by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then on a two-day tour of West Bengal.

Saffron camp leaders were accused of trying to stop the police from recovering the body and sending it for post mortem.

A case was registered against them at Chitpur police station for alleged unlawful assembly, rioting and preventing public servants from performing their duty. A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ananya Banerjee granted anticipatory bail to Sarkar, Mahato and BJP leaders Priyanka Tibrewal, Kalyan Choubey among others.

