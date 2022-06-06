Left Menu

Cycling-Colombian stage winner crashes into wife at finish line

Yellow jersey holder Chia won stage three in rainy conditions and held his arms out wide, thumping his chest in celebration after crossing the finish line before he suddenly tried to grab his handlebars again and swerve away from a group of photographers. By then it was too late to brake and he collided with his wife Claudia Roncancio, who was knocked to the ground and lay motionless on the road.

Luis Carlos Chia's joy at winning a Vuelta a Colombia stage on Sunday quickly turned to anguish when the Colombian cyclist lost control at the finish line and crashed into his photographer wife. Yellow jersey holder Chia won stage three in rainy conditions and held his arms out wide, thumping his chest in celebration after crossing the finish line before he suddenly tried to grab his handlebars again and swerve away from a group of photographers.

By then it was too late to brake and he collided with his wife Claudia Roncancio, who was knocked to the ground and lay motionless on the road. Colombian newspaper El Tiempo later reported that Roncancio needed four stitches and was kept under observation in hospital.

