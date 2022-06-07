Left Menu

Venezuela's Maduro praises Mexican president, says summit exclusion is 'discrimination'

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 05:43 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro praised the "courage and clarity" of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for choosing not to attend this week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Maduro said Washington's decision to not invite himself or the leaders of Cuba and Nicaragua "was an act of discrimination" and that the U.S. government "has ensured the summit would fail."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

