Left Menu

PM Jacinda Ardern to meet new Australian Prime Minister

“The relationship between New Zealand and Australia is like family,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:08 IST
PM Jacinda Ardern to meet new Australian Prime Minister
The Prime Minister will leave New Zealand late Thursday afternoon, 9 June, and return the evening of Friday, 10 June. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Sydney this week for an in-person meeting with new Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

"The relationship between New Zealand and Australia is like family," Jacinda Ardern said.

"It's fitting that as New Zealand's Prime Minister I will be the first foreign head of government to meet with Prime Minister Albanese in Australia since he took office a couple of weeks ago.

"We are fortunate to be close neighbours who share common values, history, personal connections, and business relationships.

"This meeting also comes at an important moment in our reconnecting programme, as for New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses alike, Australia is a source of prosperity, labour, tourism, innovation, science and knowledge.

"I am very much looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Albanese in person following our recent phone conversations, and I know it will be the first of many as New Zealand and Australia continue to cooperate closely in a world of increasing challenges.

"I expect on the agenda will be developments in our region like climate change, the Indo Pacific Economic Framework, AUKUS, and the upcoming Pacific Island Forum.

"New Zealand and Australia work exceptionally well together on the international stage to achieve our common goals and I know we will continue to advocate for a more stable and resilient region, defend and advance the multilateral rules based system, and maintain momentum on our world-leading economic integration," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister will leave New Zealand late Thursday afternoon, 9 June, and return the evening of Friday, 10 June.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022