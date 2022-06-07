Left Menu

Four arrested in connection with IED blast in J&K's Shopian: Police

Four persons have been arrested in connection with an improvised explosive devices IED attack that took place in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir last week, in which an army soldier was killed, police said on Tuesday.ShopianPolice cracked recent terror attack case in which terrorists used IED in a vehicle at Shedow Shopian, in which one soldier was martyred and others were injured.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons have been arrested in connection with an improvised explosive devices (IED) attack that took place in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir last week, in which an army soldier was killed, police said on Tuesday.

"#ShopianPolice cracked recent #terror attack case in which terrorists used IED in a vehicle at Shedow Shopian, in which one soldier was #martyred and others were injured. All 04 # terrorists/associates have been arrested. #Congratulations to team Shopian," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

On June 2, a soldier named Naik Praveen was killed while two others were injured when an explosion took place in a civil vehicle hired by the Army for a cordon and search operation in the Patitohalan area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

