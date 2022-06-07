UK PM Johnson tells cabinet to drive supply-side reform
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Tuesday that they must drive supply side reform to lower costs for consumers and government, thanking his senior ministers for their support after he won a confidence vote.
"We as Conservatives and Conservative ministers have got to make sure that at every stage we are driving reform and driving value," Johnson told his cabinet in televised remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Conservatives
- Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson awaits judgment of 'partygate' report
'Humbled' Boris Johnson apologises for partygate
Boris Johnson takes responsibility but will not quit over lockdown parties
'Humbled' Boris Johnson apologises for partygate
‘Humbled’ Boris Johnson apologises for partygate, takes 'full responsibility'