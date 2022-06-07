Left Menu

UK PM Johnson tells cabinet to drive supply-side reform

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:28 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Tuesday that they must drive supply side reform to lower costs for consumers and government, thanking his senior ministers for their support after he won a confidence vote.

"We as Conservatives and Conservative ministers have got to make sure that at every stage we are driving reform and driving value," Johnson told his cabinet in televised remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

