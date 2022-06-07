Left Menu

Delhi Police busts illegal arms syndicate, arrests one

The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an illegal arms syndicate and arrested a person, said an official release on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an illegal arms syndicate and arrested a person, said an official release on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police, the syndicate has been indulged in supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested person is identified as Mange Ram (43), a resident of Meerut. Police recovered five semi-automatic pistols, 10 country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession. Police had the information about that a member of the syndicate will come to Delhi to supply a big consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition, to some of his associates or dealer of illegal arms. He was arrested near Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay DTC Bus Terminal on Delhi-Tronika City Pusta Road.

A case has been registered under the arms act in Special Cell Police Station. Efforts are being made to nab other members of the syndicate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

