Germany's Scholz pledges to boost military mission in Lithunia
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:51 IST
Germany is ready to ramp up its military mission in Lithuania, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Vilnius on Tuesday.
"We are ready to strengthen our engagement and to develop it towards a robust combat brigade," Scholz told reporters.
