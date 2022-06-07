Left Menu

Telangana BJP MLA booked for "provocative" remarks

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:38 IST
Telangana BJP MLA booked for "provocative" remarks
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered here against BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday for allegedly making provocative remarks and insulting the religious beliefs of a particular community, police said.

A local resident in a complaint filed with the police stated that he saw a video on a social media platform, and accused the BJP legislator of making derogatory and offensive remarks against a shrine and also insulting the religious beliefs of their community in it (video) , they said.

Based on the complaint, Raja Singh was booked under IPC Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a police official at Kanchanbagh Police Station said. Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022