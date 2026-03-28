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T Raja Singh Advocates for Hindu Rashtra Amidst Controversy

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh has sparked debate by advocating for a 'Hindu Rashtra' and criticizing those who oppose singing nationalistic slogans. Speaking at a Ram Navami event, he urged unity among Hindus and commended law enforcement for their actions against suspected terror links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:47 IST
T Raja Singh Advocates for Hindu Rashtra Amidst Controversy
T Raja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh has ignited a fresh debate by hitting out at critics of singing 'Vande Mataram' and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He posed a controversial question about India's potential to become a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Speaking at a Ram Navami procession, the Goshamahal MLA emphasized that those who consider India their own should embrace these nationalistic practices and warned against alleged conspiracies he termed as 'love jihad', a theory often pushed by right-wing groups.

Singh praised law enforcement in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh for their efforts against individuals suspected of terror connections. He also lauded the film 'Dhurandhar 2', claiming its role in awakening patriotic sentiments among India's Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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