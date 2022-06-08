Left Menu

Lavrov says Russia won't take advantage if Kyiv lets grain shipments leave safely

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:02 IST
Lavrov says Russia won't take advantage if Kyiv lets grain shipments leave safely
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow would not use the situation surrounding grain shipments in and around the Black Sea to advance its "special military operation", as long as Ukraine lets ships leave safely.

"These are guarantees from the president of Russia," Lavrov said.

