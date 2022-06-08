Lavrov says Russia won't take advantage if Kyiv lets grain shipments leave safely
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow would not use the situation surrounding grain shipments in and around the Black Sea to advance its "special military operation", as long as Ukraine lets ships leave safely.
"These are guarantees from the president of Russia," Lavrov said.
