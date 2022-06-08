Car drives into a crowd in Berlin, at least one dead
"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people.
- Country:
- Germany
A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing at least one person, a spokesperson for the German capital's police said.
Around 30 people were injured, a spokesperson for the fire service added. "A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.
Mass-selling daily Bild said the man had been driving a small Renault car. Reuters TV showed a large deployment of fire service and ambulances at the scene, with rescue workers carrying empty stretchers, next to the war-ravaged Gedaechtniskirche church, one of Berlin's best-known landmarks.
The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on Dec. 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver, and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hertha Berlin beats Hamburg to clinch Bundesliga survival
Ukraine seeks Marder vehicles and Leopard tanks from Berlin, Kuleba says
ED freezes bank accounts in connection with money laundering case against Islamist organisation PFI: Officials.
(Eds: Correcting to say accounts attached) ED attaches bank accounts in connection with money laundering case against Islamist organisation PFI: Officials.
Suspected Islamist militants kill 15 in east Congo village